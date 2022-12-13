After bringing back John Brown, and maybe passing on Odell Beckham Jr., could the Buffalo Bills bring back Cole Beasley?

Could the Buffalo Bills be in the process of setting up another receiver reunion

A couple of liked tweets and reported airport sightings has the internet rumor mill churning about former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley making his return to Orchard Park.

WIVB-TV reported Monday night on Twitter that Beasley is back in Buffalo. Del Rio sights a liked tweet by Beasley, which claims that Beasley was on a flight from Baltimore to Buffalo.

Beasley, 33, retired from the NFL just two games into his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back at the beginning of October. The 11-year slot receiver wanted to become a "full-time dad and husband." His retirement came as a shock, as he had joined the Bucs practice squad near the end of September before being moved up to the 53-man roster shortly afterward.

While the Bills decided to release Beasley in March, it was not because of a lack of production. In three seasons with the Bills (2019-21), he recorded 2,348 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 catches, becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

Despite hosting Odell Beckham on a visit, nothing seems to have progressed there. Even the Cowboys, another potential suitor for Beckham, have already made a move since they visited with OBJ, signing veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton.

