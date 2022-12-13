Cole Beasley in Buffalo? Bills Signing WR Out of Retirement, Passing on Odell Beckham Jr.?
Could the Buffalo Bills be in the process of setting up another receiver reunion
A couple of liked tweets and reported airport sightings has the internet rumor mill churning about former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley making his return to Orchard Park.
WIVB-TV reported Monday night on Twitter that Beasley is back in Buffalo. Del Rio sights a liked tweet by Beasley, which claims that Beasley was on a flight from Baltimore to Buffalo.
Beasley, 33, retired from the NFL just two games into his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back at the beginning of October. The 11-year slot receiver wanted to become a "full-time dad and husband." His retirement came as a shock, as he had joined the Bucs practice squad near the end of September before being moved up to the 53-man roster shortly afterward.
While the Bills decided to release Beasley in March, it was not because of a lack of production. In three seasons with the Bills (2019-21), he recorded 2,348 yards and 11 touchdowns on 231 catches, becoming one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.
Despite hosting Odell Beckham on a visit, nothing seems to have progressed there. Even the Cowboys, another potential suitor for Beckham, have already made a move since they visited with OBJ, signing veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton.
