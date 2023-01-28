Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman is taking pokes at the Bills, dubbing them the "three-time Super Bowl champs that never won a Super Bowl."

Rivalries in the AFC East seem to have no shelf life, as established once again by former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who on Friday's episode of the Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take'' took an assortment of pokes at the Buffalo Bills.

"You gotta win a championship to be champion. You can't act like a champion without winning a championship," said Edelman, who said that the media anointed Josh Allen and company as the team to beat in the NFL. ... and also suggested that the Bills act as if they've won something.

Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champ in New England, dubbed Buffalo the "three-time Super Bowl champs that never won a Super Bowl."

Edelman meanwhile praised the Cincinnati Bengals, who play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in an AFC Conference title game that he seems delighted to be able to watch without the Bills being in it.

Edelman did conceded that in the devision now, the Bills serve as the "big brother" to New England and the other clubs in the AFC East. But he pointed out that in his personal experience while playing against the Bills, they remain his personal "little brother'' as he owns a 14-2 career record against Buffalo.

Inarguably, Edelman has the credentials. He's got his three rings, he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, and his numbers rank him as a top-three all-time playoff receiver.

So he's got bragging rights over Buffalo. Until next year, anyway ...

