Bills LB Von Miller 'In a Good Spot,' But Ready for 2023?

The Buffalo Bills' season ended with a thud on Sunday, as they were eliminated in the Divisional Round by their conference rival Cincinnati Bengals.

While the season didn't end as expected, there were circumstances that lent to the early out, and not the least of which was the injury to linebacker Von Miller.

Miller was injured on Thanksgiving, tearing his ACL. But Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't worried about Miller's status for 2023.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “I expect him for a good portion of 2023; I’m not ruling out all of 2023, but I don’t want to say that, either. I think it’s too early.”

The Bills' defense suffered without Miller in the lineup, and Beane knew replacing him in the lineup would be difficult.

“You don’t have a replacement in the cabinet for Von Miller, and our D-line was really playing well with Von out there,” Beane said. “He allows more guys to be singled up.”

Many believe the Super Bowl window for the Bills to be wide open. But the playoff performance of quarterback Josh Allen has many wondering if Buffalo's best days are behind them.

Miller doesn't agree.

“My message to the guys was, as competitors, whenever you lose, you go back to the drawing board and you say, ‘Oh I’ve gotta make some changes, I’ve got to do this, I’ve got to do that, I’ve got to work harder,’” Miller said.

“You should always debrief. But I honestly feel like we’re in a unique spot. We’ve got a great football team. We’ve got great coaches. We’ve got great staff, great players. Sometimes, more isn’t always the answer. Sometimes you’ve just got to keep playing. Sometimes you’ve got to line back up, give us another year, and just go through it again.

“We lost four games — we lost four games this whole entire year. Four games out of the 19 games that we played? And we lost four of those games. We had a great season. We had a great year.”

Miller added in that presser that he thinks the Bills have multiple shots at winning a Super Bowl and that's why he came to Buffalo.

Will he be ready for the run in 2023? Time will tell.

