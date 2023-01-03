Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football: Live Game Updates

The Buffalo Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday Night Football matchup between two teams hoping for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

The Bills are riding a six-game winning streak as they arrive in the Queen City, and have seemingly righted the ship after losing consecutive games to the Jets and Vikings.

The Bengals can boast one better than the Bills, as they put their seven-game winning streak on the line at home on Monday. After starting the season 0-2, Cincinnati has figured things out and is playing at the level that got it to the Super Bowl this past February.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions against the Patriots last week and was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen would like to get his star receiver Stefon Diggs involved early after Diggs finished the Bears game last week with just two catches and 26 yards. That's his second-lowest production in three seasons in Buffalo.

Diggs amassed 91 catches for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first 12 games but has been limited to just 10 catches for 123 yards a no scores in his last three.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

