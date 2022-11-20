Bills vs. Browns in Detroit: Inactives, How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

A historic snowstorm that dumped nearly two feet of snow in western and northern New York before mid-morning on Friday and crippled much of the infrastructure has necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns.

Instead of playing at the Bills' home at Highmark Stadium, the NFL has moved the contest indoors to Ford Field in Detroit.

The life-halting snowstorm could be a metaphor for the Bills' season, as they're on a two-game losing streak after the 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota last week.

The slumping Bills no longer lead the AFC or even the AFC East, as they trail Miami by a half-game. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen had two costly turnovers, including one in overtime to end the game.

"Losing sucks. It sucks this way even more. Horrendous second half," Allen said. "It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only. Making the right decisions, making the right throws. This one's going to suck, watching it."

The Browns have struggled all season and find themselves out of the playoff hunt in the AFC. In the 39-17 loss to Miami last week, Cleveland was held to just 10 points after a touchdown on its first drive of the game.

What can the Bills accomplish today? It starts with the who's who of the inactive list (including White, Rousseau, Edmunds and Elam) ... And carries on below ...

WHAT: Cleveland Browns (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 20 2022, 1 p.m. EST

WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (64,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

Betting via SI SportsBook

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -7.5 (-110), Cleveland Browns +7.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 49 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -350, Browns +275

