Bills vs. Ravens: 3 Halftime Thoughts From Baltimore

The Buffalo Bills are trailing 20-10 against the Baltimore Ravens at halftime.

Here are three observations from the first half ...

Where There's a Bill, There's a Way

Losing to a divisional rival in the Miami heat, one energized by a home crowd with little to truly celebrate over the past two decades is forgivable, perhaps even understandable.

But the BIlls are facing some major regular season adversity, trials they're well used to weathering by this point, but it's rarely, if ever, this early.

Many in the Miami visitors' locker room desired a test of their mettle, hoping that visit to South Beach would serve as that kick in the pants. Granted yet another early deficit, we might learn what the Bills are truly made of in the second half.

Slow Ride

More weather woes (Miami heat exchanged for Baltimore rain) has partly limited the Bills' aerial abilities, but they continue to lack trust in the run game.

After Devin Singletary's lost fumble set up Baltimore in prime scoring territory (though the makeshift defense, assisted by penalties, limited the damage to a Justin Tucker field goal), it's hard to blame them. Singletary and Zack Moss have united for 15 yards on five carries thus far. It's great that Allen, knowing his talents, is capable of a comeback, but they shouldn't have to rely fully upon that.

Favored Nevermore, Nevermore

Again, everyone can agree that Allen and the Buffalo offense has the ability to come back, but the Bills' defense needs to step up.

Just because Allen has relished proving doubters wrong alongside Lamar Jackson doesn't mean that they should guide him down that redemptive path.

Despite missing several key players, they're somewhat growing up in front of our eyes, allowing only Tucker field goals rather than touchdowns. The second half will be a reckoning for a Bills defense that had its back against the wall even in the best of times. Now they need to cool down a Baltimore offense that's enjoying contributions from J.K. Dobbins, starting to find his NFL land legs after a prolonged injury absence. What happens next could pave the path forward, especially if their injured contributors remain sidelined.

Stat Leaders

Bills

PASSING: Josh Allen (11-of-22, 105 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)

RUSHING: Josh Allen (2 carries, 17 yards)

RECEIVING: Stefon Diggs (2 receptions, 35 yards)

Ravens

PASSING: Lamar Jackson (12-of-16, 108 yards 1 TD)

RUSHING: JK Dobbins (9 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD)

RECEIVING: Devin Duvernay (3 receptions, 42 yards)

The Bills trail 20-10 against the Ravens at halftime.

You can follow Geoff Magliocchetti on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE