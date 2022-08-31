Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills 'Final' 53-Man Roster: Analysis & What's Next Move?

There is stability, talent and depth in the group ... which breaks down like this ...
The cuts are in and the Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster, at first glance, may have fewer moving parts than most in the NFL, which speaks to the stability, talent and depth of the group.

Is there a way to gauge the look and feel of a potential Super Bowl roster just on paper and just in August? Take a look at the group, which breaks down like this ...

Quarterback (2) Josh Allen, Case Keenum

Running Back (5) Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam

Wide receiver (7) Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Stevenson

Tight end (3) Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, Tommy Sweeney

Offensive linemen (9) Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Tommy Doyle, Spencer Brown, David Quessenberry, Greg Van Roten, Bobby Hart

Defensive linemen (9). Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau,
Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson

Linebacker (6) Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector

Defensive backs (10) Dane Jackson, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson

Specialists (2) The kicker is Tyler Bass, the long-snapper is Reid Ferguson, and the punter to be determined.

In summary, most of the coming moves are minor ones (not counting the shift of Tre'Davious White to PUP, which keeps him away from practicing and playing for a month). ... leaving the most noteworthy transaction to come the pursuit of a new punter.

