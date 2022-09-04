Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals: New Mechanics, Chaos & His ‘Light-Bulb’ Moment

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters what might be an MVP-caliber 2022 NFL season with an upgraded set of new mechanics, backed by a “light-bulb moment” and a mastery of “chaos.”

“Sometimes,” Allen tells Chris Simms on NBC Sports and the podcast “Unbuttoned,” “you feel a flash.”

That “flash” comes in the form of attacking defenders when the 6-5, 238-pound QB decides to leave the pocket. At the same time, being an accurate thinker and thrower is foundational for an NFL quarterback, and so Allen, entering his fifth pro season, has worked with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer and Chris Hess, who is the owner of Biometric (and with teammate Matt Barkley) to become more of a rotational thrower - studying his body position and the optimum throwing angles.

Said Allen of the ongoing process: "In terms of mechanics, I've gone drastically different from when I first came out.''

But why fix what ain’t broke? Allen last year threw for 4,407 yards and 36 TDs (with six more rushing TDs). Still, Allen is just 26, so growth in his physical and mental abilities is natural - and probably a bit scary for opponents of a Bills team that many think are about to run away with the AFC East.

And speaking of “running” … what about that “chaos”?

Simms also asks Allen about a “light-bulb moment.” The QB quickly answers the question about when “tight windows” are too tight.

“That would have been second year against the Patriots,” Allen said. “Three interceptions in that first half, get reamed on the sideline by (then-coordinator Brian Daboll, go out and get knocked out of the game.

“It was at that point I knew, I was like, ‘You know what, let’s trust the guys around me. I don’t need to make every single throw that I see.’”