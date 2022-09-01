How Many Games Will Bills Win This Season?

The Buffalo Bills' success this season won't be defined by their record, but rather if the team wins the Super Bowl.

If the Bills win their first Super Bowl, it's a successful season. Anything less? It's not.

To that end, Bleacher Report believes the Bills will coast through the regular season to a 13-4 record.

Led by MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses. All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs and breakout candidate Gabe Davis are a terrific one-two punch on the outside, while tight end Dawson Knox is also a big-play threat. Buffalo retooled its defense, but the unit—if the secondary can withstand Tre'Davious White's early absence (ACL recovery)—can be even better than 2021's top-ranked group. Von Miller should be the high-end pass-rusher the Bills lacked last season, and first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam is an excellent addition to the back end.

A 13-4 season would give the Bills the best record in the NFL and homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Having teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs come to Buffalo will be a huge advantage. In addition to having the home crowd, opponents will have to come to western New York and face the frigid January weather.

The Bills would also tie a franchise record with 13 wins. It would be the fourth time Buffalo reaches that total, having previously done so in 1990, 1991 and 2020. In all three of those seasons, the Bills either went to the Super Bowl or the AFC Championship Game.

The expectations are high in Buffalo, and rightfully so.