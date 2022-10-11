Skip to main content

'F-Minus!' Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next

Kaiir Elam discusses his game against the Steelers, which included his first career interception.

The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. 

He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL. 

On sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Elam recorded his first career interception. Despite that, though, Elam was far from pleased with his performance. When asked how he'd grade his performance, Elam said he would give himself "F-minus."

“Honestly, I just expect a lot from myself, because I know how hard I work," Elam said. "I had an excellent week of practice."

"I did everything to prepare to go out there and have a great game, and I feel like I didn't, so I've just got to keep working and make sure I never have a game like that ever again.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Steelers did not shy away from targeting Elam in coverage, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looking to exploit the rookie. In total he was targeted 13 times, giving up 10 receptions for 126 yards. Through his first four games Elam had only been targeted 10 times. 

There's been plenty to like about Elam's rookie season for the Bills, as he continues to show flashes of being a cornerback you can build a defense around. Growing pains should be expected though, and they were there on Sunday. 

However, despite those growing pains, there is plenty of reason for optimism regarding Elam. He will only continue to get better as the season goes on, making the Bills defense that much more lethal. … though they will obviously be tested in Week 6 as two 4-1 rivals - Bills vs. Chiefs - grab the NFL spotlight.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (3)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

james cook
News

Bills Trade for Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley - Or Let James Cook?

By Logan Macdonald
Micd-Up-Travis-Kelce-Before-Game-Winning-Touchdown-Against-The-Bills
News

Buffalo Bills WATCH - Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce TD Explosion in Chiefs Over Raiders

By Bills Central Staff
Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) gets past Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
News

Buffalo Bravado: Bills Defense Dominates Steelers; Repeat at Chiefs vs. Patrick Mahomes?

By Mike D'Abate
mccaf bills
News

Christian McCaffrey Trade to Bills? Buffalo Calls Fire-Sale Panthers - Report

By Mike Fisher
shaq pickett
News

Fight! Fight! Bills Address Late Brawls In 'Smashing' of Kenny Pickett's Steelers

By Geoff Maglioccheti
mahomes allen
News

Buffalo Bills Are 'Perfect'? Warning Issued by CBS' Tony Romo Ahead of Chiefs Showdown

By Mike Fisher
Josh-Allen-has-Mike-Tomlin-thinking-about-too-many-problems-at-once
News

Buffalo Bills Over Steelers: 'We Got Smashed!' Says Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin

By Mike Fisher
josh pit fists
News

Josh Allen 'Was Ticked Off'; Here's Why as Bills Offense Dominates Steelers, 38-3: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm