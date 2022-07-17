Skip to main content

Bills Next New Contract: LB Tremaine Edmunds a Long-Term Keeper?

Edmunds now enters into the final year of his contract after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option this spring.

Despite some "regrettable'' performances, at The Athletic put it, the Buffalo Bills may be prepping to offer a contract extension to highly regarded linebacker  Tremaine Edmunds.

Edmunds now enters into the final year of his contract after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option this spring. And as it happens when a team loads up on talent - ands the Bills have certainly done that - at some point the piper must be paid.

It happened recently with receiver Stefon Diggs and with linebacker Matt Milano.

The Athletic suggests Edmunds might be next - but there's a "but.''

“The Bills view Edmunds as an integral defender in their scheme, someone who has grown exponentially in his role while still having the potential to improve,” The Athletic wrote. “But with Milano on the books at $13 million in 2023 and 2024, and with Edmunds possibly commanding close to $15 million per year, would the Bills feel comfortable committing so much cap space at linebacker?”

Some teams do indeed view position groups collectively when it comes to cap budgeting. At the same time, a recent ESPN poll of executives, players and coaches had Edmunds ranked as the No. 7 off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Let Edmunds play this year and help the team contend for a Super Bowl, and worry about later, later? Let Edmunds play while at the same time engaging in negotiations? Do a deal sooner knowing that if it is Buffalo's intention to keep the player long-term, the price is only going to go up as the calendar turns?

Bills GM Brandon Beane has drawn acclaim for his savvy in helping to build this program. Make the right decision on Tremaine Edmunds and more praise will be due.

