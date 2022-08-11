Skip to main content

Bills Make Preseason Decision on QB Josh Allen Playing in Week 1

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that this first game will not feature Allen.
The Buffalo Bills face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 NFL preseason action from Highmark Stadium on Saturday, and among those who will be watching?

Quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that this first game will not feature Allen, who might be joined by other first-teamers as Saturday will be the first time Buffalo's rookies take the field.

That means the unveiling of some potential big-time helpers, including rookie cornerback Christian Benford. The 6-1, 205-pound Benford is from Villanova, and one of just 20 players drafted from the FCS ranks of college football.

Preseason will also be important for rooking running back James Cook and cornerback Kaiir Elam, who could be set for major roles.

"These preseason games will be good for that communication and just to continue to grow and get a feel for each other and that smoothness of being able to do those things," said Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite over Indianapolis in the Saturday exhibition meeting, slated to start at 1 p.m. EST ... and after that, there will be more important days for Allen, who is drawing raves from coast-to-coast.

 He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Rams star Aaron Donald said about Allen. “In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben [Roethlisberger]. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you gotta come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

beas josh
