Bills WR Stefon Diggs & QB Josh Allen: Plans to 'Grow Old' Together

There might not be a more unstoppable quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL than Buffalo Bills superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The duo displays a natural chemistry, one that has been on full-throttle through the Bills' first two games of the season.

That chemistry is part of what makes the Bills' offense as lethal as it is, and has helped take Allen to the next level as a quarterback. On an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Diggs spoke about the connection with Allen and how he wants to be in Buffalo for ... well, maybe forever.

"(Allen is) Like family. That's my guy. I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it," Diggs said. "You don't click with everybody. That's somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while."

Through two games, Allen has looked like an MVP candidate while Diggs has played like he's gunning for Offensive Player of the Year. Allen and Diggs have connected for 270 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 20 receptions, torching both the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans by a combined score of 72-17.

With how the duo has looked through the Bills' first two games, there should be little doubt that they will remain in Buffalo several years to come - especially with how Diggs' elevated Allen's play upon arriving in Buffalo, the Bills keeping both locked in for the long-term future only makes the team that much better.

"He's a hell of a quarterback,'' Diggs said. "Since I met him, it kinda clicked."

