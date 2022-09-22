Skip to main content

Bills WR Stefon Diggs & QB Josh Allen: Plans to 'Grow Old' Together

Stefon Diggs of the Bills speaks on The Rich Eisen Show about the connection he shares with Josh Allen.

There might not be a more unstoppable quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL than Buffalo Bills superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The duo displays a natural chemistry, one that has been on full-throttle through the Bills' first two games of the season. 

That chemistry is part of what makes the Bills' offense as lethal as it is, and has helped take Allen to the next level as a quarterback. On an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Diggs spoke about the connection with Allen and how he wants to be in Buffalo for ... well, maybe forever.

"(Allen is) Like family. That's my guy. I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it," Diggs said. "You don't click with everybody. That's somebody I felt like, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while."

Through two games, Allen has looked like an MVP candidate while Diggs has played like he's gunning for Offensive Player of the Year. Allen and Diggs have connected for 270 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 20 receptions, torching both the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans by a combined score of 72-17.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With how the duo has looked through the Bills' first two games, there should be little doubt that they will remain in Buffalo several years to come - especially with how Diggs' elevated Allen's play upon arriving in Buffalo, the Bills keeping both locked in for the long-term future only makes the team that much better. 

"He's a hell of a quarterback,'' Diggs said. "Since I met him, it kinda clicked." 

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (3)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

London Fletcher, Buffalo Bills, File Photo, USA Today
News

Bills 6-Pack: Buffalo Legends Advance Toward for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

By David Harrison
Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium
News

Bills DB Micah Hyde Sits OUT Wednesday's Practice; Play Sunday vs. Dolphins?

By Jeremy Brener
Stefon-Diggs-Dane-Jackson-Buffalo-Bills
News

'We're Gonna Do It For' Dane Jackson: 4 Injured Bills OUT at Practice in Dolphins Week

By Mike Fisher
Allen and Tua
News

Josh Allen vs. Tua for MVP Odds: Is Anyone Else Even Close to Buffalo Bills QB?

By Mike Fisher
bobby hart
News

Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach

By Mike Fisher
dion titans
News

NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay At The Top?

By Jeremy Brener
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) scores a touch down off an interception as Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) tries to stop him during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

The Art Of The Takeaway: How Bills D Forced 4 Titans Turnovers

By Mike D'Abate
sam martin bills
News

Sacrifice Punt: Bills Special Teams & Punter Sam Martin Force Titans Muffs

By Geoff Maglioccheti