Bills QB Josh Allen MVP Favorite?

Although last season Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't receive any MVP votes, he's been in the mix in the past. In 2020, Allen placed second for MVP with four first-place votes, behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ 44 votes.

Despite Rodgers winning MVP last season as well, he's not the favorite going into 2022. That title would go to Allen.

In FanDuel's odds, Allen, 26, is slated as the favorite at +700 odds, with two former MVPs in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady coming in behind him with +800 odds. Following them are quarterbacks Justin Herbert (+900) of the Los Angeles Chargers, Rodgers (+1000), Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (+1200) and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (+1200).

Closing out the players with +2000 odds or better are four quarterbacks: Newly-acquired Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson (+1400), Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford (+1400), Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (+2000), who just signed a huge extension, and Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (+2000), who is looking for a new contract and was the unanimous league MVP in 2019.

Allen isn't just the favorite according to FanDuel. Both DraftKings and BetUS have Allen at the top with +700 odds.

Last season, Allen threw for 4407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 763 yards on the ground and six scores. He's one of the league's best players and has a supporting cast around him such as star receiver Stefon Diggs that would allow him to put together an MVP-caliber season.

The season starts in less than a month, and that could be the beginning of a special year for Allen.