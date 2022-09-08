Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills VIDEO: QB Josh Allen Previews Thursday Night Opener at Rams

"It’s a brand new season, everybody’s starting 0-0. We’re a new team, we’re a different team.” - Josh Allen.

Josh Allen and the 2022 Buffalo Bills obviously still carry with them the bitterness of last year's NFL playoffs failure. But they carry forward now into 2022, with a fresh opportunity that begins in Los Angeles on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

“At the end of the day, we know what we want to accomplish and it’s no secret,” Allen said of winning the Super Bowl. “Everything that we do is towards that goal. We know the taste that was left with us, and we want to get rid of that. Nothing that we did last year is going to carry over to this year.

"It’s a brand new season, everybody’s starting 0-0. We’re a new team, we’re a different team.”

Watch above as Allen discusses Week 1 with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and read more here as we preview Bills at Rams on "Thursday Night Football.''

