'The Closer': What Bills LB Von Miller 'Presence' Means to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills needed a "closer." Someone who, when the game needs to be won, can go and make that play.

The team signed star pass-rusher Von Miller from the Rams this offseason, and fresh off winning a Super Bowl, Miller wants another. With the Bills' defense already one of the best units before Miller's arrival, now, they are stacked - maybe "Super''-stacked,

In the fourth quarter on Sunday in what would become a 24-20 win at Kansas City, the Bills, up by four points, needed a play. "The Closer'' needed to show up.

Man, did he.

Miller was a menace on the Chiefs' last drive. The 33-year-old again got pressure on QB Patrick Mahomes, which forced a poor throw. Taron Johnson jumped the route and picked off Mahomes off. Ballgame.

"In my head, I'm thinking I just have to get him down," Miller said of the play. "Made an inside move, he flushed out, and we had Taron Johnson right there for the interception. A great team play.''

That is what Buffalo signed Miller for. Those "game-ending" plays. The win sees the Bills move to 5-1 and have the best record in the AFC.

In his six games, Miller has six sacks, 14 quarterback pressures, and seven quarterback hurries. That, while playing on average, 60 percent of the defensive snaps.

To say that Miller's presence has been noticeable is an understatement. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has nothing but glowing words for the new guy, who came here on a six-year contract worth up to $120 million, with $51 million guaranteed ... so far, money well spent.

"He's a hell of a player, he's a superstar," Diggs said as the team moves into the bye week at 5-1. "He's one of those guys that you lean on. I don't want to compare us to the Dream Team, that was a hell of a team, but Von is that guy we'll lean on, and those players that we needed to make big plays when it matters most, and he did that.''

