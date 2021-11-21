Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts run wild over Buffalo Bills

After loss, the Bills fall a half-game behind New England Patriots in AFC East.

Lack of muscle up front, penalties, turnovers and inability to operate effectively in poor weather against a team that plays its home games in a dome cost the Buffalo Bills Sunday in a shocking 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills (6-4) also suddenly find themselves in second place in the AFC East, a half-game behind the New England Patriots (7-4).

Jonathan Taylor and a dominant Colts offensive line punished the Bills throughout the first half en route to a 24-7 lead that was punctuated by Taylor's 2-yard leap over the top of the pile with 2:03 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown came after Isaiah McKenzie lost a fumble on a kickoff return following a 36-yard field goal by Michael Badgley.

Buffalo also gave the ball away in the first quarter when George Odum intercepted Josh Allen to set up a 57-yard touchdown drive.

The onslaught continued after intermission as Taylor ripped off a 10-yard TD run to give the Colts a 31-7 lead.

That series followed a questionable decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott to try a 49-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Indianapolis 35-yard line. Tyler Bass, who had a 57-yard attempt rejected by the right upright near the end of the first half, pulled it wide left.

By the end, Taylor had carried 32 times for 185 yards and four TDs and the Colts had picked off Allen twice and backup Mitch Trubisky once.

Allen departed after completing 21 of 25 passes for 209 yards and a pair of TDs to match his interception total as the Colts won the turnover battle, 4-0.

This was the first game in which the Bills allowed a touchdown on their first defensive series and the first in which they trailed at halftime.

All of their losses are within the conference, which means that Pittsburgh, Tennessee and now Indianapolis all own playoff tiebreakers over them.

What's more, the Bills don't have much time to regroup, their next game is at New Orleans on Thanksgiving night.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.