Jon Feliciano projected as 15th Most Valuable Bill in countdown to training camp

The versatile guard re-signed with the Bills this offseason as the team kept its starting offensive line intact.

Count Jon Feliciano among the many Buffalo Bills whose contracts expired in 2021 to re-sign at below-market prices.

The versatile offensive lineman, who has played guard and center since coming over from the Raiders in 2019, was offered (and accepted) a three-year deal worth $14.4 million. That's considerably less than what he could have made elsewhere.

But Feliciano didn't want to be with anyone else but the Bills, who were hoping he felt that way and essentially banked on it.

Nevertheless, they know his value was high, and we here at Bills Central agree, which is why we have him ranked 15th in our day-by-day presentation of the 30 projected Most Valuable Bills leading up to training camp.

Feliciano missed seven games with a torn pectoral muscle last season, but in the 758 snaps he played since his return, he didn't allow a sack, according to Pro Football Focus, which nevertheless had him ranked more toward the middle of the pack (38th) for NFL guards in 2020.

The Bills' line allowed just 27 sacks, which was ninth best in the NFL and all the more remarkable considering how pass-heavy their offense was and how quarterback Josh Allen would rather try to extend plays than throw the ball away.

When they did run it, Feliciano earned the highest run-blocking grade (76.1) by PFF.

Still, PFF ranks the offensive line just 13th overall coming into the season, with uncertainty about Feliciano and fellow interior linemen Cody Ford and Mitch Morse being the main reason.

Here's the reasoning, as explained by Steve Palazzolo:

"On the interior, center Mitch Morse has graded at 67.3 and 63.3 in his two years as a starter in Buffalo, and much like the rest of his career, he’s done his best work in pass protection. Bills guards earned a mere 60.7 grade as a unit last year, an area where the team must improve in 2020. Jon Feliciano returns as the starting right guard after posting the highest run-blocking grade on the team (76.1) but also the lowest pass-blocking grade (46.4). He’s been a league-average starter over the past two years and could be pushed by Ike Boettger, Forrest Lamp and Jamil Douglas. "Cody Ford is expected to start at left guard, and it’s a pivotal year for the 2019 second-rounder. He recorded just 50.3 and 53.8 grades in his first two seasons, so the Bills are hoping the common third-year breakout comes to fruition in 2021."

Not the most encouraging report. But the Bills feel better about their offensive line than that.

A lot better.

And Feliciano is one of the reasons.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.