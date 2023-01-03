NFL Does Right, Shuts Down Bills at Bengals After Damar Hamlin Injury

The 24-year-old Bills safety collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter Monday night and was taken from the field ambulance.

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance.

The NFL made the right move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter after making a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins. He initially stood up after making the hit before falling to the turf. CPR was performed on the field by medical personnel for about 10 minutes, including the oxygen being administered. Hamlin's mother, who was at the game, accompanied her son to a local hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 remaining the quarter. The league office, in contact with coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, the NFLPA and game officials officially made the decision to postpone more than an hour after Hamlin went down.

The scene around Hamlin was both solemn and heartbreaking, as players from both teams took knees, cried and prayed. The ESPN Monday Night broadcast team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, along with the studio crew, struggled to find words. Sideline reporter Suzy Kolber delivered updates from the field, though it was obvious that information of Hamlin’s condition was initially hard to come by.

Aikman, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback who suffered numerous concussions throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, was at a loss.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Aikman said.

Hamlin spent approximately 15-20 minutes on the field receiving treatment. The continuation of the game seemed an afterthought.

“How do you as a member of the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals continue on to play football?” Aikman asked.

The defending AFC champion Bengals were leading 7-3 at the time of the stoppage. Buffalo remains in play for the top seed in the AFC.

Hamlin, 24, is in his second season and has emerged as starter after primarily being a reserve as a rookie. The sixth-round pick played collegiately at Pittsburgh.

Considering the emotional impact on both teams, the only appropriate response was to postpone. It was obvious that football was the furthest thing on anyone's mind.

“It puts things in perspective real quick,” Aikman added.

