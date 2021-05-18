Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

For Marquez Stevenson, making Bills' roster will be difficult but not impossible

The rookie joins a loaded corps that includes All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley as well as Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Emmanuel Sanders.
Author:
Publish date:

Marquez Stevenson couldn't be happier to be a Buffalo Bill. But how long will the first of their three sixth-round picks in this year's NFL Draft be able to stick around?

After all, they already have two All-Pros from last season in Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, ascending second-year player Gabriel Davis and recently signed free agent Emmanuel Sanders, a 34-year-old veteran who has 662 catches, 8.619 yards and 47 TDs on his resume.

Isaiah McKenzie, who caught 30 of 34 targets last season, also probably isn't going anywhere.

But while the math doesn't work out in Stevenson's favor, he has a plan to focus only on what's in front of him. Injuries happen, trades happen and life in the NFL changes in the blink of an eye.

For Stevensonm, it's one foot in front of the other.

At a swift pace, of course.

Stevenson has legitimate, game-breaking speed, which makes him worth watching not only as a receiver but a returner.

Not surprisingly, his favorite NFL players are Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson, smaller players who can run away from trouble much like Stevenson did in his career at Houston, where he averaged 15.4 yards on 147 receptions and turned three of his 34 career kickoff returns into touchdowns.

If he can flash like the players he idolizes, he'll have more than a shot at just catching on as a rookie.

"I'm comfortable inside, outside and special teams," Stevenson said.

Now he just needs to prove it as he soaks it all in.

After his first practice of rookie camp this past weekend, has was pumped.

"It was special," he said. "It was special just listening to the different play calls, the huddles, the differences, just taking everything under consideration and and just going out there and playing against guys on the same level that I'm on. Just getting better."

The path to a roster spot for Stevenson could be in the return game because the Bills will be looking to replace Pro-Bowl selection Andre Roberts, who last year averaged 9.9 yards per punt return and 30.0 yards per kickoff return.

Long way to go for Stevenson, but he has the explosion to compete. That's all he or the Bills can ask for at this point.

Should be an interesting summer at every position for this loaded Bills roster, but wide receiver in particular.

Some good ones won't survive.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Houston Cougars wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) in action during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
News

For Marquez Stevenson, making Bills' roster will be difficult but not impossible

The Bills on Saturday made Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson their final draft pick of 2021.
News

Bills rookie camp: Team in position to develop offensive linemen the right way

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
News

How Damar Hamlin was connected to Bills long before NFL Draft

Gregory Rousseau (Miami) poses with a jersey after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Bills' Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham teammates first, competitors second

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate after cornerback Taron Johnson (not pictured) scored a touchdown after making an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium last January.
News

Bills' 2021 schedule features four prime-time games and opener vs. Steelers

Carlos Basham has been drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
News

Bills now in wait-and-pounce mode after NFL Draft

Automatic sprinklers turned on one section of the field during the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher College.
News

Bills training camp: What would it mean if team returns to St. John Fisher this summer?

USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin (2) tries to intercept the ball during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
News

Bills' undrafted free agents to watch: CB Olaijah Griffin and TE Quintin Morris