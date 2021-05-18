For Marquez Stevenson, making Bills' roster will be difficult but not impossible

The rookie joins a loaded corps that includes All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley as well as Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Emmanuel Sanders.

Marquez Stevenson couldn't be happier to be a Buffalo Bill. But how long will the first of their three sixth-round picks in this year's NFL Draft be able to stick around?

After all, they already have two All-Pros from last season in Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, ascending second-year player Gabriel Davis and recently signed free agent Emmanuel Sanders, a 34-year-old veteran who has 662 catches, 8.619 yards and 47 TDs on his resume.

Isaiah McKenzie, who caught 30 of 34 targets last season, also probably isn't going anywhere.

But while the math doesn't work out in Stevenson's favor, he has a plan to focus only on what's in front of him. Injuries happen, trades happen and life in the NFL changes in the blink of an eye.

For Stevensonm, it's one foot in front of the other.

At a swift pace, of course.

Stevenson has legitimate, game-breaking speed, which makes him worth watching not only as a receiver but a returner.

Not surprisingly, his favorite NFL players are Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson, smaller players who can run away from trouble much like Stevenson did in his career at Houston, where he averaged 15.4 yards on 147 receptions and turned three of his 34 career kickoff returns into touchdowns.

If he can flash like the players he idolizes, he'll have more than a shot at just catching on as a rookie.

"I'm comfortable inside, outside and special teams," Stevenson said.

Now he just needs to prove it as he soaks it all in.

After his first practice of rookie camp this past weekend, has was pumped.

"It was special," he said. "It was special just listening to the different play calls, the huddles, the differences, just taking everything under consideration and and just going out there and playing against guys on the same level that I'm on. Just getting better."

The path to a roster spot for Stevenson could be in the return game because the Bills will be looking to replace Pro-Bowl selection Andre Roberts, who last year averaged 9.9 yards per punt return and 30.0 yards per kickoff return.

Long way to go for Stevenson, but he has the explosion to compete. That's all he or the Bills can ask for at this point.

Should be an interesting summer at every position for this loaded Bills roster, but wide receiver in particular.

Some good ones won't survive.

