Dawson Knox has posted a tribute to his late brother, Luke Knox, along with a thank you to those in the Buffalo Bills fan base and beyond.

Luke Knox, a college linebacker at Florida International University, unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 17 at the age of 22. And now, still obviously in mourning, the Buffalo Bills’ standout tight end has written a heartfelt Instagram post in memory of his younger brother.

"There’s no words to describe these last few weeks," Dawson Knox wrote on Saturday. "All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family."

The IG post represents the first public comments from Dawson since thanking well-wishers for their support on Twitter two days after Luke's unfortunate passing.

"Luke’s legacy will continue live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways," Dawson continued in his post.

“This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. I love you Luke."

The Bills conducted a moment of silence during a preseason game this summer in recognition of the Knox family and its loss. Meanwhile, fans who are a part of “Bills Mafia” have been invited to show their support by donating to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has worked closely with since he became a member of the NFL team back in 2019.

Our continued thoughts and condolences are with the Knox family.