Training camp countdown: Star Lotulelei is 10th Most Valuable Bill

The defensive tackle is back to clog the middle and absorb double teams after opting out of 2020 season.

Star Lotulelei is back with the Bills after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and perhaps nobody is more excited than fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

"Ed was one of the guys that ran up to me and gave me a big hug," Lotulelei admitted this spring. "Love Ed. He's a little feisty dude, but I love the way he plays. He's been great since he's been here."

Just a little less great without Lotulelei by his side. Same for everyone else on the Bills' defensive line, which did eventually adjust to Lotulelei's absence but was never the same without him.

Now that he's back, the Bills expect a major impact, and so do we here at Bills Central. That's why the veteran ranks 10th in our day-by-day unveiling of the 30 projected Most Valuable Bills leading up to training camp.

Unlike Oliver and the other Bills' interior defensive linemen, Lotulelei is comfortable playing the 1 technique, which almost always means taking on a double team. That proves invaluable for the rest of the defensive linemen, who all figure to benefit now from Lotulelei's return.

This, despite losing weight this offseason with the help of an intense training regimen.

Not to worry. Lotulelei is still strong enough to give them a major boost against the run.

And give them help off the field as well.

"We've got a really good group of guys in that room," Lotulelei said. "A good mix of vets, middle guys and rookies that we just picked up. So ... it's just good to be back."

An added bonus for Lotulelei is that he gets to reunite with second-year Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington, who was Lotulelei's position coach in Carolina before becoming defensive coordinator. Washington came to Buffalo last season, after the Panthers changed head coaches, replacing Ron Rivera with Matt Rhule.

Lotulelei also dropped around 15 pounds from his listed weight of 315.

That could help the 31-year-old who's been in the NFL since Carolina made him a first-round draft pick (No. 14 overall) in 2013.

