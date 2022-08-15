Skip to main content

Bills ‘Intriguing’ Rookie TE Jalen Wydermyer of Texas A&M Among Buffalo Roster Cuts

Jalen Wydermyer, the intriguing UDFA rookie tight end from Texas A&M, isn’t quite “intriguing” enough.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Buffalo Bills found out some things about themselves in the weekend’s preseason-opening win against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Among their discoveries?

Jalen Wydermyer, the intriguing UDFA rookie tight end from Texas A&M, isn’t quite “intriguing” enough.

The Bills have announced that four players had been cut from their roster in anticipation of this week’s mandatory cut from 90 to 85.

The Bills released … 

TE Jalen Wydermyer

CB Olajiah Griffin

Scroll to Continue

Read More

OL Jordan Simmons

OL Derek Kerstetter

Buffalo is now under the limit, with corner Tre’Davious White (knee) and offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) not counting as both are on the team’s PUP list.

Wydermyer has a large 6-4, 260-pound frame and was touted as a promising candidate before the NFL Draft … largely due to his production. In three seasons at Texas A&M, Wydermyer had 118 receptions, 1,468 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

But … he then tested very poorly and fell entirely through the cracks in the draft.

Wydermyer only played in six snaps against the Colts as he fought from the rear of a crowded and talented tight end room on a Buffalo team that now moves forward with preseason Game 2 on Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

The Bills’ next roster cut to get to 80 is slated for Aug. 23. By Aug. 30, just ahead of the start of the regular season, NFL teams will have to trim down to their final 53-man rosters.

Buffalo Bills CB Kaiir Elam
News

Revved Rookie: Bills’ CB Elam Impressive In Preseason Debut

By Mike D'AbateAug 13, 2022 10:09 PM EDT
Raheem Blackshear
News

Eye-Catching Rookie Trio Highlights Bills Win

By Anthony WoodAug 13, 2022 9:01 PM EDT
SCS
News

Rookie Rising: Bills Khalil Shakir Shows Potential In Win Over Colts

By Cole ThompsonAug 13, 2022 8:38 PM EDT
USATSI_18865466
News

Bills 27, Colts 24 Notebook: Turnovers Galore, Rookies Shine in Comeback Win

By Zach DimmittAug 13, 2022 7:28 PM EDT
elam team
News

‘Make or Break’: Bills 27, Colts 24 As QB & Swarming D Make Move

By Mike FisherAug 13, 2022 7:17 PM EDT
Snip20220813_94
News

Buffalo WATCH: Tie Score vs. Colts Thanks to Diving Catch

By Geoff MagliocchetiAug 13, 2022 7:03 PM EDT
boogie dance colts
News

Bills Live Moments: Tyler Bass For Last-Second Buffalo Win

By Matthew RyanAug 13, 2022 6:24 PM EDT
Snip20220813_93
News

WATCH: Bills Rookie Matt Araiza Boots Amazing 82-Yard Punt!

By Geoff MagliocchetiAug 13, 2022 5:50 PM EDT