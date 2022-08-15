The Buffalo Bills found out some things about themselves in the weekend’s preseason-opening win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Among their discoveries?

Jalen Wydermyer, the intriguing UDFA rookie tight end from Texas A&M, isn’t quite “intriguing” enough.

The Bills have announced that four players had been cut from their roster in anticipation of this week’s mandatory cut from 90 to 85.

The Bills released …

TE Jalen Wydermyer

CB Olajiah Griffin

OL Jordan Simmons

OL Derek Kerstetter

Buffalo is now under the limit, with corner Tre’Davious White (knee) and offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) not counting as both are on the team’s PUP list.

Wydermyer has a large 6-4, 260-pound frame and was touted as a promising candidate before the NFL Draft … largely due to his production. In three seasons at Texas A&M, Wydermyer had 118 receptions, 1,468 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

But … he then tested very poorly and fell entirely through the cracks in the draft.

Wydermyer only played in six snaps against the Colts as he fought from the rear of a crowded and talented tight end room on a Buffalo team that now moves forward with preseason Game 2 on Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

The Bills’ next roster cut to get to 80 is slated for Aug. 23. By Aug. 30, just ahead of the start of the regular season, NFL teams will have to trim down to their final 53-man rosters.