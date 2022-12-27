Jets QB Zach Wilson's Mom Rips 'Toxic' New York Fan Base

"It's not possible for anyone to be successful here. Your fan base is toxic," the message reads."Merry Christmas." - Zach Wilson's mom on Jets fans.

For a minute there, the New York Jets thought they could get up and over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East race. But Zach Wilson's mom thinks there is another obstacle that cannot be overcome for the Jets. ...

Their "toxic'' fan base.

Lisa Wilson is trending on social media on Monday due to her response after being baited by a hateful fan. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the struggling Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base.

"It's not possible for anyone to be successful here. Your fan base is toxic," the message reads.

"Merry Christmas."

Lisa likely regrets being provoked into responding, as in fairness, DM'ing a player's mom is pretty ... well, toxic.

Amid reports that the organization has "lost faith in'' the former first-round pick, Wilson was officially relegated to third-string quarterback duties on Monday as the Jets will be going with Mike White at starting quarterback moving forward this year.

This weekend they play at the Seattle Seahawks, who need every advantage they can get headed into the final two weeks of the season to keep postseason hopes alive. That's also the case with New York, as both teams are 7-8.



White, who took over as the starter in Week 12, has been dealing with a injury to his ribs that has kept him out for the past two games. The Jets lost both contests, as Wilson led the team with a pair of uninspiring efforts that resulted in boos from the MetLife crowd in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets roster also features former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco along with the former No. 2 overall pick in Wilson.

