Josh Allen Has Injury Designation at Practice for Bills at Lions

The Buffalo Bills have some wounds to lick … but no time during which to lick ‘em.

The Thanksgiving Turnaround - Buffalo played Sunday in Detroit and will on Thursday do it again in The Motor City - means there is a tight window of preparation for quarterback Josh Allen, who helped the Bills beat the Browns last week and will now lead 7-3 Buffalo against the 4-6 Lions this week at Ford Field.

But he is presently doing so while carrying an injury designation on the estimated practice report for Monday, as he is listed as a limited participant due to his elbow sprain.

He played through the issue last week, participating fully in the win over the Browns, with the same expectation this week.

Buffalo listed as DNPs linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), with Morse and Epenesa among the Bills who came out of Week 11 wearing walking boots.

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (ankle) was limited.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (neck), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) are listed as full participants and are scheduled to play in the nationally televised holiday early game.

