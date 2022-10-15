Josh Allen on 'Exciting' Tre'Davious White: When Will Injured Buffalo Bills Star Return?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is excited to see Tre'Davious White back on the practice field. White suffered the dreaded ACL tear last year on Thanksgiving Day and is now one step closer to being back on the field.

Allen revealed to the media after the workout on Friday that seeing White on the practice field initially surprised him.

"Yeah, surprised, I didn't see him throughout stretch, then all of a sudden we bring it up, and he popped out on me. It was good to see 27 back out there," Allen said.

"I know he's champing at the bit to get back to playing and you know, just making sure he's taking his time and when he comes back, he's going to be ready to go."

Ahead of the Chiefs clash on Sunday, Allen revealed that having White finally out on the practice field is exciting after what has been a "trying'' start due to injury.

"I know guys were happy to see him out there; he's worked extremely hard ... it's been a trying year for him," Allen said. "To see him kind of grow mentally off the field and ... getting back out there, getting back to that player he is, we know he is, it's exciting for sure."

Buffalo's upcoming game against fellow AFC heavyweight in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will not feature White; he's been ruled out. Instead, an October 30 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after the Bills' bye looks most likely.

Still, it is undoubtedly an energy boost to the Bills secondary seeing their star corner so close to a return. Meanwhile, safety Jordan Poyer is also working his way back to fitness after missing the Bills' win over Pittsburgh due to a rib injury.

With the impending return of White, a Bills defense that has given up just 20 or more points once (21 vs. Miami in Week 3) will get considerably more potent.

And Josh Allen will be happy to see that, too.

