We've been knee-deep in covering the NFL for 40 years, so you'll excuse us while understanding that as we analyze Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, we have no idea we're quoting William Shakespeare ...

While naively thinking we're quoting Michael Irvin.

Irvin, the Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Fame receiver, has said to us hundreds of times. “Your greatest strength,'' "The Playmaker'' will philosophize, "is your greatest weakness.''

Yup. But it turns out, long before Irvin thought it about himself and long before ESPN's Dan Orlovsky expressed it about Allen, Shakespeare coined the phrase.

"Your greatest strength begets your greatest weakness.”

Which brings us to Allen, still the odds-on-favorites to win the NFL MVP award while he nurses an elbow injury that might keep him out of this week's meeting with Minnesota.

ESPN's Orlovsky tends to devolve into a cartoon character when he tries to offer up "controversial rankings'' and the like. But when the former NFL backup QB takes on X's and O's?

He does good work, as he does here regarding the "Wild Stallion'' Allen.

In short, the analyst believes Allen's poor performance in last week's loss to the New York Jets came about because of his muscular competitiveness - and the Jets' cleverness in taking advantage of it.

As Orlovsky pointed out on "The Dan Patrick Show" this week, "He's going to throw it as hard as he possibly can because that's what he's done for 20 years," . "I don't think that you can kind of reel in that wild stallion in those moments."

Maybe so. But we'll rely on our 40 years of covering the NFL (and too often being blind to other important stuff, like Shakespeare) by noting that Irvin has learned a lot in terms of personal growth ... and noting that another QB we covered back in the day, Denver's John Elway, eventually learned that not every throw needs to be the fastball ... and that the "Wild Stallion'' Josh Allen will, once healthy, also continue to grow.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.