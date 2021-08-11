Buffalo Bills to sit Josh Allen and some other starters in preseason opener

Coach Sean McDermott says the Bills' priority is to find out more about the bottom half of their roster.

Franchise quarterback Josh Allen won't play in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener Friday night against the Detroit Lions, coach Sean McDermott revealed Wednesday in an announcement that surprised nobody.

With left tackle Dion Dawkins having been unable to practice since training camp began due to a COVID-19 infection and the NFL preseason having been reduced from four to three preseason games (except for the teams competing in the Hall-of-Fame Game), there simply is no need to expose Allen to full contact in an exhibition game when so many others on the roster still need to be evaluated.

Other top-of-the-roster players won't see action either.

"we feel like we know a portion of our roster from the work that we've put in the last two days, in particular some of those starters," McDermott said before Wednesday's practice. "You know, we're getting them in shape and they're getting experience they need working together with Josh, his receivers.

"We feel like they're in a pretty good place. They're not ready yet, we're not ready yet. But in order for us to put this thing together the right way, we've got to make sure that we know the back half of our roster. And, you know, those opportunities are starting to narrow and so we've got to make sure that Friday night is a chance that we can do that."

Allen's unavailability will mean more time for backup Mitchell Trubisky and third-team candidates Jake Fromm and Davis Webb.

This story is being updated.

