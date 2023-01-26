'Last Dance': Is Free Agent Jordan Poyer Saying His Bills Goodbye?

Jordan Poyer has changed his social media cover photo to a picture of the '90s Chicago Bulls championship roster. ... a reference to Michael Jordan - meaning his "Last Dance'' with the Bills?

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is a heart-and-soul guy, a Pro Bowl talent, one of the most valuable players on the roster in 2022 ...

And now headed for free agency in 2023.

Poyer, having already expressed emotion at the possibility that he's played his last home game at Highmark Stadium, is now sending out a similar vibe via social media.

That vibe comes courtesy of NBA legend Michael Jordan and his film series, "The Last Dance,'' which detailed the finish of his career with the Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday it was noted that Poyer has changed his social media cover photo to a picture of the '90s Chicago Bulls championship roster. ... a reference to documentary produced by (and about) Michael Jordan.

There is a certain level of "cryptic'' to this (which is in part how players negotiate nowadays). Is Poyer suggesting that he would like to re-sign with the Bills for "one last dance''? That would mean, maybe, that the standout - who this year played through a screwed-up elbow, broken ribs and a torn meniscus - wants to sign for one more season with Buffalo.

Unlikely.

More probable? He is preparing a goodbye to Buffalo ... or, at least, wants to create that impression before entering into negotiations with the Bills.

Poyer and the Bills ended their promising season in disappointment with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round last Sunday. The emotional inclination is to want to "bring the band back.'' And the Bills have suggested as much.

But Poyer turns 32 in April. There are hard decisions to make, with GM Brandon Beane already making it clear there won't be "Von Miller''-level free agent signings this spring. (Which, by the way, makes the Saquon Barkley rumors seem nutty.)

Soon enough we find out whether than also means there won't be "Jordan Poyer''-level signings, either.