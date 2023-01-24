Bills Among Leaders to Sign Giants RB Saquon Barkley in Free Agency, Per Betting Odds

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks to be heading towards free agency. Does that make the Buffalo Bills a potential landing spot?

As the 27-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals showed on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills have some holes in their roster.

It seems the Bills are a few pieces away from being able to make their long-awaited run at a Super Bowl. Among adding other talented pass-catchers to help take the attention and pressure off of receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills could use a boost in their running game.

While Buffalo did draft rookie running back James Cook out of Georgia in the second round last April, the running back position still leaves something to be desired.

This makes Buffalo an intriguing option for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The fifth-year back out of Penn State has yet to re-sign with the Giants, even after a resurgent year that saw him finish with the fourth-most rushing yards (1,312) and carries (295).

According to recent betting odds released by BetOnline, the Bills have the second-best odds (+425) of signing the star running back, which trails only the Baltimore Ravens (+400).

Adding Barkley to the Bills could obviously mean that they would let Devin Singletary sign elsewhere, as he is set to become a free agent as well.

After playing in 16 games - the most he's played in since his rookie year - Barkley has seemingly cleared the injury concerns that have plagued him over the past few seasons.

Signing him would add to a Bills offensive core that already includes quarterback Josh Allen and Diggs, who are both arguably near the top of their respective positions. Adding Barkley would give an already elite Buffalo offense one of the best running backs in the game.

