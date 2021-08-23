Early NFL Draft projection: Buffalo Bills take Penn State LB Ellis Brooks

In Sports Illustrated's Draft Bible's latest projection, they address defense again in first round at No. 29 overall.

Yes, we know the 2021 regular season hasn't even started yet, but it's never too early to project what might happen in 2022, right?

Our friends who run NFL Draft Bible on FanNation have got you covered there. In their latest draft scenario, they have the Bills drafting 29th, which means they project Buffalo to fall for a second straight year in the AFC Championship Game.

But its heartbreak will be soothed by the addition of Ellis Brooks in the first round.

According to the prediction, the Bills will "take an NFL-ready Penn State defender to help Tremaine Edmunds at the second level."

But because the Bills run a nickel defense most of the time and expect Edmunds and fellow LB Matt Milano to be back in their roles next season, Brooks may have to wait his turn and perhaps eventually replace Edmunds, whose fifth-year option has been picked up for next season but has no extension in place past the rookie deal he signed in 2018.

Here's more on the Brooks, courtesy of SI.com's NFL Draft Bible:

"This pro-ready, athletic linebacker seized the starting job in 2021 NFL Draft prospect Micah Parsons’ absence and thrived. Ellis Brooks is a fluid, explosive and rangey off-ball linebacker who can impact the game in run and pass defense. The Penn State linebacker is capable in man and zone coverage and even has the movement skills to work downfield in Tampa Two. Brooks rarely bites on route salesmanship in man coverage and has the loose hips and clean transitions to stick with tight ends, running backs and even receivers. In zone coverage, he plays with sound spatial awareness and route recognition. Against the run, Brooks is excellent at evading blocks. He complements his change of direction and lateral burst with impressive hand usage to blow by linemen in the box. He has also proven capable of reducing blockable surface area on his way to the point of contact. What’s more, he has a knack for navigating traffic and tracking down the ball carrier. Further, Brooks is a safe tackler when he lands a shoulder pad on his target. He is especially efficient between the tackles. At the tackle point, he employs leverage to maximize his stopping power."

Brooks could fit exactly what the Bills are looking for because of his ability to drop deep down the field in Cover 2.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.