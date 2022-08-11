"No regrets''? That is the claim issued by Cole Beasley in regard to his departure from the Buffalo Bills. But as he sits and waits in NFL free agency - amid reports that he is weighing offers as he approaches his next move - he does concede a couple of things about his time here.

On being a member of the Bills, Beasley said on social media, “The most fun I’ve ever had playing football was in Buffalo.”

And on the subject of Bills Mafia, he wrote, "I’m going to miss the crowd for sure.''

Beasley, 33, has carved out for himself a fine NFL career after having entered the league as a UDFA rookie with the Dallas Cowboys. He has also carved out for himself a reputation for bluntness, in person and on social media. It is therefore no surprise that he would post on Twitter recently that he “wont’ regret” no longer being a member of a Bills team that is aiming for a Super Bowl in 2022 while led by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen.

Wrote Beasley, who was released this spring after requesting a trade, wrote: "I appreciate the fans who supported me. The most fun I’ve ever had playing football in Buffalo. My family and I will never forget the memories. Love all of my teammates there. I won’t regret leaving though. Things changed within the organization. It was time for me to move on.''

We're not sure "what changed.'' But we are sure that it is worth noting that after it was clear that Beasley was no longer going to be part of the Buffalo program, teammates send him positive vibes via their assorted social media accounts.

In Buffalo, the Bills believe Isaiah McKenzie will be the step-up guy as a slot receiver who replaces the productive Beasley, who moves on with mostly good memories.