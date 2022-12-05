He "had the wings''?

That would certainly have been a wise culinary choice for Odell Beckham Jr. will he was in town over the weekend making his free agent visit to the Buffalo Bills.

And maybe he's just being funny, but that is one of the remarks OBJ made to Von Miller on a Twitch stream on Sunday, when Miller FaceTimed with Beckham (hat-tip The Buffalo News), the injured pass-rusher asking his buddy OBJ whether he enjoyed his time in town.

"I had the wings, the lemon pepper was good," Beckham told Miller. "Everything was good, bro. It was a good visit."

That's encouraging ... maybe. The wide receiver is in the middle of "The OBJ World Tour,'' that world presently consisting of the New York Giants (who he saw on Thursday and Friday), the Bills (on Friday night and Saturday) and the Dallas Cowboys, his hosts as you read this are, for Monday and Tuesday meetings.

There are two reasons for the aforementioned "maybe.''

One, obviously, Beckham could simply be being polite regarding his thoughts on joining the 9-3 Bills, even as Miller has essentially promised that this would be a done deal.

Two, and an issue too many observers are skipping over: What if his knee isn't rehabbed? What if he ends up being a very pricy member of the Bills' IR list? What if after all the entertaining drama and the breathless courtship, he's not really a good fit?

By the way, in addition to his (maybe) order of wings, Beckham was also the special guest of a Bills-centric four-course dinner served up by Buffalo-based chef Darian Bryan. They ate fried goat cheese salad, Cajun seafood pasta, steak au poivre and fancy desserts.

That part of the weekend, for sure, was likely a "good visit, bro.''

