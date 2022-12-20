Buffalo Bills edge rusher and former teammate of Odell Beckham has given his thoughts on where things stand with the free agent wide receiver.

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has been the lead recruiter, if you will, of Odell Beckham Jr. Miller has openly said on numerous occasions he'd love to team back with Beckham after the two won a Super Bowl together as members of the Los Angeles Rams.

Since his visits to the Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants, things seem to have calmed in the OBJ sweepstakes. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to be the only one talking. That was, until Miller did an interview with the New York Post, updating his thoughts on where things stand with Beckham.

"The ball is in Odell's court," Miller said. "Whatever Odell wants to do, he'll be able to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, he can do it. It's a way for him to do it. If Odell wants to sign with the Buffalo Bills, it's a way for him to do it."

He later added, “Whenever he feels comfortable health wise, whenever he feels comfortable playing football again, he'll do it. He just got to continue to take it slow. And, you know, there's really no time limit on this. You know, if he doesn't make the regular season, he'll make it in the playoffs. If he doesn't make it in the playoffs, he'll make it in free agency in the spring. So it's not really a rush on it."

Miller is right; there is "no rush," at least on Beckham's part; if there were a rush, he'd likely already be a part of a team.

In the meantime, the AFC-topping Bills will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on Saturday for a Christmas Eve matchup. Kickoff between the Bills and Bears is scheduled for 1 p.m.

