Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.

And we have the Video Visit courtesy of CowboysSI.com ...

Beckham Jr. will he was in town over the weekend making his free agent visit to the Bills and afterward OBJ made a comment to Von Miller on a Twitch stream on Sunday, when Miller FaceTimed with Beckham (hat-tip The Buffalo News), the injured pass-rusher asking his buddy OBJ whether he enjoyed his time in town.

"I had the wings, the lemon pepper was good," Beckham told Miller. "Everything was good, bro. It was a good visit."

That's encouraging ... maybe. The wide receiver is in the middle of "The OBJ World Tour,'' that world presently consisting of the New York Giants (who he saw on Thursday and Friday), the Bills (on Friday night and Saturday) and the Dallas Cowboys, his hosts as you read this are, for Monday and Tuesday meetings.

in Buffalo, Beckham was also the special guest of a Bills-centric four-course dinner served up by Buffalo-based chef Darian Bryan. They ate fried goat cheese salad, Cajun seafood pasta, steak au poivre and fancy desserts.

And in Dallas? "We grabbed some food'' on the way to the Mavs game, he said before the fellas took their front-row seats in the Jerry Jones family area.

