We will phrase this in a slightly indelicate way: Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, along with the Bills, are definitively "in'' the OBJ Sweepstakes inasmuch as each club is taking turns playing host to the talented - but maybe not healthy? - free agent receiver.

His Thursday/Friday visit to the Giants was all about eating a "good steak.''

Wonderful.

What it did not include - and we're told this will likely be the case when he gets to Dallas on Monday - was an actual workout. You know, cleats, running routes, catching passes ...

Like any $20 million APY receiver would be asked to do.

The courtship, the wedding, the honeymoon. All very exciting. But aren't there some basic requirements before we exchange vows?

Assuming OBJ sticks to that policy during his weekend visit to Buffalo - and he is officially in town and with the team as of sometime after 6:31 p.m. ET - GM Brandon Beane needs to ignore the locker-room pleas of Von Miller and Josh Allen and the fellas and ask himself:

How can OBJ be "cleared to play'' (as his national media pals keep bleating) but not be "cleared to work out''?

Beckham Jr. has "reportedly'' recovered from his torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February. But "reportedly'' simply cannot be good enough.

The Bills need to figure out much, much more than where the gang is going to dinner this weekend. The money. The offensive fit. The character. (At least this time he's apparently traveling by private jet.) And as important as any of it, amid whispers (again from national media pals) that OBJ "will really be a great signing for 2023!) ...

Before the Bills (or anybody else) "puts a ring on it.'' ...

Can OBJ even play football?

