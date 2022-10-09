Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Bills Inactives: Ed Oliver Returns; Who's Out?

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with numerous injuries on offense and defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here's a look at the final injury report.

The Buffalo Bills are just around the corner from their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills have been stung by the injury bug hard in the first month of the season on both sides of the ball. Several starters are out today, including tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on offense and cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on defense.

One of the bigger question marks this week came with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was limited all week with an ankle injury. However, he is up and active today for the first time since Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's a look at the Bills inactives for today's game ...

CB Christian Benford (hand)

LB Tremaine Edmunds

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

WR Isaiah McKenzie

OL Justin Murray

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

On the other sideline, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the most notable active player after overcoming a knee injury in practice this week. However, the secondary is still banged up with defensive backs Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon out with concussions.

Here's a look at the Steelers inactives for today's game ...

CB Terrell Edmunds (concussion)

G Kendrick Green

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

WR Gunner Olszewski

LB Mark Robinson

QB Mason Rudolph

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion)

The Steelers and Bills kick off at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

