Should the Bills pursue free-agent DE J.J. Watt?

They need an improved pass rush from their defensive line, so the answer should be obvious.

Elite pass rusher J.J. Watt is the latest top player to leave the Houston Texans in what has become such a reckless purge that the commissioner may have to step in.

Nevertheless, Watt is a free agent after being granted his release and would bring an instant upgrade to a team that can use it at that position.

The question is how much Watt, who will turn 32 next month, has left in the tank. Despite playing all 16 games last season, his production slipped to 5.0 sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

This, from a man who was for the longest time considered one of the NFL's top game wreckers.

The five-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection has 101 career sacks in just 128 games.

Though his sack totals were down, he was still a force against the pass. His seven pass breakups were the most he's had since 2014. He also returned an interception for a touchdown and finished with two forced fumbles and 14 tackles for losses.

Injuries also have been an issue for Watt, who missed eight games in 2019, 11 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.

Watt (6-5, 290) will draw interest from dozens of teams, so the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane will have plenty of competition.

Perhaps at the top of Watt's list are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who already employ Watt's not-so-little brothers, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt

What the Bills have going for them is their status as title contenders and Watt's likely desire to get to a Super Bowl as soon as possible at his age.

The Bills certainly would need to create space under the salary cap to get someone like Watt signed. But a creative back-loaded deal could push the bulk of the hit to 2022 and beyond.

Watt has to be given serious consideration not just because of what he brings to their pass rush, but the potential impact he could have on the Bills younger players, like A.J. Epenesa and Ed Oliver, who could learn from him.

Coming off an appearance in the AFC championship game, the Bills could well convince Watt that he's the final piece to their championship puzzle.

Keep in mind too that Watt still finished as the seventh best edge defender in the NFL in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.

Watt to the Bills makes sense for a lot of reasons, which is why Beane should be on the phone now.

