Former Bills star Steve Tasker is Hall of Fame semifinalist again

The former Bills special-teams star hopes to make it to the list of 15 finalists.

Former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker is among the 26 semifinalists beeing considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Wednesday.

The wide receiver broke in with the Houston Oilers in 1985 before coming to Buffalo the following season and spending the rest of his career with the Bills.

Throughout his career, Tasker contributed as a returner but mostly as a gunner on punt and kickoff coverage as one of the fiercest hitters in the game despite his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame.

The only special-teamer to be elected MVP of the Pro Bowl, Tasker finished his career with 204 special-teams tackles and seven blocked punts. He was an important component of the team that went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Tasker has support from his teammates, including Hall-of-Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas.

Tasker now is the a popular media personality in Buffalo as a host of One Bills Live.

This is the ninth time he has been named a semifinalist and is in his final year of modern-era eligibility.

The next step for Tasker and the other 25 semifinalists is to see if they make the list of 15 finalists.

The Hall’s board of selectors will then pick the modern-era Class of 2022 during the week of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, with an announcement live on the “NFL Honors” broadcast on Feb. 10.

Also being considered are finalists from the senior (Cliff Branch), coaches (Dick Vermeil) and contributor (Art McNally) categories.

Here is the complete list of semifinalists:

Cornerback Eric Allen

Defensive end Jared Allen

Offensive tackle Willie Anderson

Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli

Safety LeRoy Butler

Running back Eddie George

Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester

Wide receiver Torry Holt

Wide receiver Andre Johnson

Defensive end Robert Mathis

Linebacker Sam Mills

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour

Wide receiver Steve Smith

Wide receiver/special teams Steve Tasker

Running back Fred Taylor

Linebacker Zach Thomas

Wide receiver Hines Ward

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

Running back Ricky Watters

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork

Linebacker Patrick Willis

Safety Darren Woodson

Defensive tackle Bryant Young

