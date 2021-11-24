Former Bills star Steve Tasker is Hall of Fame semifinalist again

Steve Tasker Again a Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Buffalo Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker is among the 26 semifinalists beeing considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Wednesday.
The wide receiver broke in with the Houston Oilers in 1985 before coming to Buffalo the following season and spending the rest of his career with the Bills.
Throughout his career, Tasker contributed as a returner but mostly as a gunner on punt and kickoff coverage as one of the fiercest hitters in the game despite his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame.
The only special-teamer to be elected MVP of the Pro Bowl, Tasker finished his career with 204 special-teams tackles and seven blocked punts. He was an important component of the team that went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s.
Tasker has support from his teammates, including Hall-of-Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas.
Tasker now is the a popular media personality in Buffalo as a host of One Bills Live.
Read More
This is the ninth time he has been named a semifinalist and is in his final year of modern-era eligibility.
The next step for Tasker and the other 25 semifinalists is to see if they make the list of 15 finalists.
The Hall’s board of selectors will then pick the modern-era Class of 2022 during the week of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, with an announcement live on the “NFL Honors” broadcast on Feb. 10.
Also being considered are finalists from the senior (Cliff Branch), coaches (Dick Vermeil) and contributor (Art McNally) categories.
Here is the complete list of semifinalists:
- Cornerback Eric Allen
- Defensive end Jared Allen
- Offensive tackle Willie Anderson
- Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber
- Wide receiver Anquan Boldin
- Offensive tackle Tony Boselli
- Safety LeRoy Butler
- Running back Eddie George
- Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester
- Wide receiver Torry Holt
- Wide receiver Andre Johnson
- Defensive end Robert Mathis
- Linebacker Sam Mills
- Defensive tackle Richard Seymour
- Wide receiver Steve Smith
- Wide receiver/special teams Steve Tasker
- Running back Fred Taylor
- Linebacker Zach Thomas
- Wide receiver Hines Ward
- Linebacker DeMarcus Ware
- Running back Ricky Watters
- Wide receiver Reggie Wayne
- Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork
- Linebacker Patrick Willis
- Safety Darren Woodson
- Defensive tackle Bryant Young
Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.