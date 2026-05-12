Bills' Former Second-Round Pick Trending Toward Breakout Season After 'Clear Vision' Teased Post-Draft

With the Buffalo Bills’ decision not to add a defensive tackle in free agency or until the fifth round of the NFL Draft spells good news for 2025 second-round pick T.J. Sanders.

Sanders failed to catch on quickly during his rookie season, dealing with minor injuries while struggling through 12 games, during which he recorded just 16 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. He was also graded poorly by Pro Football Focus, which gave him a pass-rush grade of 51.3, ranking 124th out of 134 players at his position, and a run-defense grade of 41.7, ranking 110th of 134 graded players.

However, if you listen to new head coach Joe Brady speak about the team’s former second-rounder, Brady seems high on what Sanders may be able to offer in the second year of his professional career.

“T.J. is doing everything in the right way right now,” said Brady after the draft. “Look, he was a second-round pick last year, right? There’s a clear vision for how to utilize him, understanding what he does well.”

Brady added that first-year Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is eager to get his hands on the former South Carolina defender, who is renowned for his pass-rush potential.

“Jim and the defensive coaches are excited for him,” said the Bills’ head coach.

A jump coming?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) makes a catch with defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) looking on during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Brady also mentioned how he believes Sanders is set for a production increase in 2026. Whether that turns out to be the case remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: with a lack of additions made at the position this offseason, Sanders will have every opportunity to improve. And the Bills desperately need him to take a Year 2 leap.

“Usually you're going to improve your second year and have an idea of understanding what it takes to be a pro and all of that,” said Brady. “So I'm excited for T.J. And, [we knew] going into this draft, you got T.J. in the second round last year—it’s going to be (exciting) to be able to keep him in the rotation.”

The Bills’ defensive line rotation will feature Sanders, 2026 fifth-round pick Zane Durant, 2025 fourth-round pick Deone Walker, 2024 third-round pick DeWayne Carter, 2019 first-round pick Ed Oliver and a bunch of other reserve-level players vying for an increased opportunity. While there remains time for the team to sign a veteran free agent, there aren’t many quality options available, as I wrote previously for Bills OnSI.

Therefore, as it stands months before training camp, Sanders has a clear path to a big-time role. All he has to do is seize the opportunity.

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