Bills Defensive Touchdown Among NFL's Best Plays of 2025 Season

The NFL released its Top 100 Plays of 2025, which included two plays made by the Buffalo Bills, and several plays made against them this past season.

Despite deploying a human-highlight reel at QB, and the league's leading rusher, Josh Allen appears just once on the list, while James Cook is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, six plays against the Bills, including five touchdowns, were good enough to crack the list.

Here are all the plays that made the list featuring the Buffalo Bills.

98 — Stefon Diggs Catch

In Week 5, the former Bill beat Taylor Rapp down the field for a contested catch along the sideline. The 32 yard catch set up a Patriots touchdown on the ensuing play, leading to a 23-20 victory for New England.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

86 — Derrick Henry TD

Henry cut through the Bills defense for a 46 yard touchdown, giving the Ravens a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter prior to Buffalo's improbable comeback.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

76 — Tee Higgins TD

Higgins beat Tre'Davious White down the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown grab, with Joe Burrow throwing a perfect pass even with a blitzing Cam Lewis in his face. Despite a stellar one-handed effort on the catch, the Bills still led by five points following the score, ultimately hanging on for the shootout win.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

66 — Tyrell Shavers TD

One of just two Bills plays on the list, and the only offensive score from Buffalo, Shavers enjoyed his best game as a pro against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career-day was highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown reception, getting open on the scramble drill as Allen bought time in the pocket.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) makes a touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

45 — Bijan Robinson TD

Robinson followed great blocks at the line of scrimmage and outraced Cole Bishop down the sideline for an 81 yard touchdown to extend Atlanta's lead on Monday Night Football.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

43 — DeAndre Hopkins TD

Hopkins turned back the clock with a one-handed touchdown grab, despite solid coverage from Christian Benford. The 29-yard score gave Baltimore a two-possession lead entering the fourth quarter.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) scores a touchdown against Buffalo Bills during the third quarter | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

22 — Christian Benford Pick-Six

The highest rated Bills play, Benford's pick-six completely shifted the momentum against Cincinnati. Blitzing off the left slot, Burrow tried hitting Ja'Marr Chase for a quick completion, but the corner snagged the ball out of the air and ran it back 63 yards for a lead-changing defensive touchdown.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception of Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (on the ground) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

9 — TreVeyon Henderson TD

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball with help from quarterback Drake Maye (10) for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The rookie's explosive touchdown was a good play, but MVP candidate Drake Maye leading the way with a downfield block against White is likely what propels this into the top 10.