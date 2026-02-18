Bills Defensive Touchdown Among NFL's Best Plays of 2025 Season
The NFL released its Top 100 Plays of 2025, which included two plays made by the Buffalo Bills, and several plays made against them this past season.
Despite deploying a human-highlight reel at QB, and the league's leading rusher, Josh Allen appears just once on the list, while James Cook is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, six plays against the Bills, including five touchdowns, were good enough to crack the list.
Here are all the plays that made the list featuring the Buffalo Bills.
98 — Stefon Diggs Catch
In Week 5, the former Bill beat Taylor Rapp down the field for a contested catch along the sideline. The 32 yard catch set up a Patriots touchdown on the ensuing play, leading to a 23-20 victory for New England.
86 — Derrick Henry TD
Henry cut through the Bills defense for a 46 yard touchdown, giving the Ravens a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter prior to Buffalo's improbable comeback.
76 — Tee Higgins TD
Higgins beat Tre'Davious White down the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown grab, with Joe Burrow throwing a perfect pass even with a blitzing Cam Lewis in his face. Despite a stellar one-handed effort on the catch, the Bills still led by five points following the score, ultimately hanging on for the shootout win.
66 — Tyrell Shavers TD
One of just two Bills plays on the list, and the only offensive score from Buffalo, Shavers enjoyed his best game as a pro against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career-day was highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown reception, getting open on the scramble drill as Allen bought time in the pocket.
45 — Bijan Robinson TD
Robinson followed great blocks at the line of scrimmage and outraced Cole Bishop down the sideline for an 81 yard touchdown to extend Atlanta's lead on Monday Night Football.
43 — DeAndre Hopkins TD
Hopkins turned back the clock with a one-handed touchdown grab, despite solid coverage from Christian Benford. The 29-yard score gave Baltimore a two-possession lead entering the fourth quarter.
22 — Christian Benford Pick-Six
The highest rated Bills play, Benford's pick-six completely shifted the momentum against Cincinnati. Blitzing off the left slot, Burrow tried hitting Ja'Marr Chase for a quick completion, but the corner snagged the ball out of the air and ran it back 63 yards for a lead-changing defensive touchdown.
9 — TreVeyon Henderson TD
The rookie's explosive touchdown was a good play, but MVP candidate Drake Maye leading the way with a downfield block against White is likely what propels this into the top 10.
