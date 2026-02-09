Four Key Buffalo Bills Players Earn Huge Paydays After Super Bowl

The 2025 NFL Season just reached its conclusion on Sunday night with Super Bowl LX, but not long after, four Buffalo Bills players cashed in for the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford and running back James Cook each signed lucrative deals last year. As teams inch one day closer to the 2026 league year officially opening, all four had their contracts guaranteed for the upcoming season, per Spotrac.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Flush with cash

Shakir signed a four-year, $60.2 million contract with the Bills before the start of the ’25 campaign, including $32M guaranteed at signing. And on Monday, his 2026 salary of $11.9M was guaranteed. Shakir was the Bills’ leading receiver in 2025, recording 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns. It was his second straight season leading the team in yards receiving.

Bernard received $25.2M in guaranteed money when signing a four-year, $50M deal with the Bills in March of last year. Heading into 2026, $8.9M of his salary is now guaranteed. Bernard limped through the 2025 season, appearing in just 12 games due to injury and struggling mightily while he was on the field.

Benford agreed to a four-year, $76M contract with the Bills in 2025 and will now have $14.5M of his 12026 salary and $2.5M of his 2027 salary guaranteed as of Monday. Benford will receive $37.6M in guarantees over the course of the contract. The Bills’ No. 1 cornerback enjoyed a stellar ’25 season, locking down several opposing teams’ top targets as he continued his development into a true lockdown CB.

Finally, after much negotiation during the offseason, Cook signed a four-year, $48M extension with the Bills in August, weeks before the 2025 regular season was set to begin. He received $30M guaranteed at signing, including $9.4M, which was guaranteed on Monday as part of his 2026 salary.

Into the future

As the Bills move forward, Shakir, Benford and Cook are expected to remain as important pieces for the team well into the future. However, after an abysmal campaign, Bernard’s time could be running short.

With that said, as the Bills shift to a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, perhaps a change in role is what Bernard needs to get back on his feet toward earning the remainder of his contract.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

