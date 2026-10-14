Bills and Eagles Connected as Possible Trade Partners Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Buffalo Bills have an issue at the cornerback position and one analyst thinks a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles should be in order.

The Bills' cornerback play has not been up to snuff through five games. Not only has Christian Benford struggled, but so have the two guys playing opposite him, second-year corner Maxwell Hairston and rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Igbinosun is allowing a passer rating of 104.0 when targeted and has given up a pair of touchdowns. Hairston has also given up two scores, but his completion rate and passer rating allowed are 60% and 79.2, which aren't terrible. However, clearly the Bills aren't thrilled with him after he lost his starting job in Week 5.

In all, only one team in the NFL is giving up more passing yards per game than the Bills and that just cannot continue.

Bills and Eagles tabbed as possible trade partners

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their issues at cornerback, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay thinks the Bills should trade for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo.

"With Ringo playing out the final year of his rookie deal and unlikely to stick around the City of Brotherly Love beyond this trying season, dealing him outside of the NFC for a late-round pick would be a shrewd move for a reeling Eagles side that is falling out of contention," Kay wrote. "The 6'2", 207-pound corner could benefit from a change of scenery and would get every opportunity to reach his ceiling in a Buffalo secondary that has become downright desperate for capable defenders."

After having a fairly regular role with the Eagles last season, Ringo has completely fallen off the map on defense. Over five games, he has not played a single defensive snap and is instead only contributing on special teams (113 snaps).

That puts Ringo on the map to be traded, as does his expiring contract.

Can Ringo help Bills?

Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We couldn't say for sure, but for a late-round pick, it's worth it to see if he can.

In 2025, Ringo only played 311 snaps in 17 games, but he did make three starts. He also showed flashes of being an effective cornerback with a 56% completion rate allowed and a passer rating permitted of 83.7 on 25 targets thrown his way.

Again, there's no guarantee Ringo would even make a dent, but at the very least he can provide more depth and competition for the Bills' cornerbacks room, two things the team could certainly use. Ringo's special teams prowess would be an added benefit if he doesn't ever secure a regular role on defense.

We project Ringo costing about a sixth- or seventh-round pick, and it may only take a swap of late-round picks to get a trade done.

For that cheap price, general manager Brandon Beane would be wise to take a swing on the former fourth-round pick.

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