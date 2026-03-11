Report Gives Update on Old Highmark Stadium Demolition Timeline
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills have made 53 years of memories at what was once known as Rich Stadium. Next season, the door will open for the new Highmark Stadium to host a new chapter.
The new stadium recently received attention after a pair of vandalism incidents, the second causing damage worth a $100,000 reward, but its timelines weren't altered.
As for the old stadium, demolition won't come immediately. It will remain standing for the foreseeable future as a reminder of the franchise's past as the Bills transition to a new era, according to a recent report.
When will the old Highmark Stadium be demolished?
Rob Banks of Country 106.5 WYRK reported on Sunday that the old venue will not be demolished for a while.
"It will not happen for a little bit. They are going to demolish it in the spring of 2027 and have mentioned a target of March 2027," Banks wrote.
Banks also reported rumors that the symbolic passing of the torch won't take place with a football game, but rather a concert. Owner Terry Pegula and his wife, Kim, own a Nashville-based record label called Black River Entertainment, so it's not too far-fetched to think a concert could be in play.
What will replace the stadium?
When the old stadium is eventually destroyed, the site will be converted into a convenient accommodation for Bills fans.
"Though not the case for the music video, more parking will become available for Buffalo Bills fans when they demo the stadium and it becomes a parking lot," Brooks wrote. "It will get a lot of Buffalo Bills fans parking closer than they are right now over in Orchard Park, New York."
As the Bills prepare to move into their new home, they'll begin a new legacy while their longtime stadium watches over the new one's beginning.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003