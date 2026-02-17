Construction of Buffalo Bills' New Stadium Stopped After Secure Locations Compromised

Trouble on the home front.

One of the companies responsible for managing the construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium released a statement on Monday, revealing that secure locations within the stadium site had been compromised, leading to the suspension of work on the structure.

More specifically, graffiti had been spread throughout various areas of the Abbott Road plot.

Fans enter Highmark Stadium before the start of the Bills home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 in Orchard Park. In the background is the new stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What happened

The statement, included in an article posted by WKBW, revealed that the vandalism impacted both finished and unfinished areas of the stadium.

“We suspended work and launched a full investigation in partnership with the trade contractors and unions to send a clear message about how seriously we take this matter,” read the statement from Gilbane-Turner. “Such actions damage property, violate the law and undermine the respectful, professional environment we are committed to maintaining.”

As WKBW pointed out, this is not the first time that work has been stalled at the new Highmark Stadium. Previously, what was believed to be a hate symbol was found at the site, leading to delays. But as it turned out, an industry-approved knot is what created the hubbub.

the new stadium looks spectacular pic.twitter.com/VDnIS0sqFz — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 11, 2026

Timeline for completion

The project remains on schedule to be completed this July, with plenty of time to spare before the Bills’ season opener. Recent footage of the stadium showed the grounds both inside and outside, with the roof installed, grass in place and seating set for football fans to flood the organization’s brand-new digs this fall.

The new Buffalo Bill’s stadium looms over the current Highmark Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Critical year

The Bills will open their new stadium under immense pressure, as they have a first-year head coach at the helm in Joe Brady, while President of Football Operations Brandon Beane has had his feet held to the fire since the team surprisingly let go of former head coach Sean McDermott.

As exciting as the opening of the new structure is sure to be, it will likely come with a sense of trepidation from fans, who are itching for a chance at a Super Bowl appearance with Josh Allen as their quarterback. The Bills have advanced to two AFC championship games in recent seasons, but never the big game. And the faithful won’t accept anything less when the team takes the field in 2026.