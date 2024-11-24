SI

Bo Nix’s Crazy Eyes Reaction Going Viral After Heated Moment With Raiders Defender

Ryan Phillips

Nix and Tyree Wilson had a heated exchange.
The rivalry between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders is heating up.

During their Week 12 matchup on Sunday, cameras caught Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the middle of a heated exchange with Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson. It appeared the two were barking at each other before the referee stepped in to break things up.

There's no way to tell what was being said here, but it's clear Nix was not backing down from Wilson. His eyes also get crazy intense and the video started to go viral as a result.

Wilson, a first round pick in the 2023 draft, did record a sack against Nix, who was a first-rounder this year. But as things stand currently, Nix has a leg up because the Broncos hold a 19-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.

We'll see who has the last laugh.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

