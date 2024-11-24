Bo Nix’s Crazy Eyes Reaction Going Viral After Heated Moment With Raiders Defender
The rivalry between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders is heating up.
During their Week 12 matchup on Sunday, cameras caught Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the middle of a heated exchange with Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson. It appeared the two were barking at each other before the referee stepped in to break things up.
Check this out:
There's no way to tell what was being said here, but it's clear Nix was not backing down from Wilson. His eyes also get crazy intense and the video started to go viral as a result.
Wilson, a first round pick in the 2023 draft, did record a sack against Nix, who was a first-rounder this year. But as things stand currently, Nix has a leg up because the Broncos hold a 19-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
We'll see who has the last laugh.