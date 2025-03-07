Report: Brandon Graham, Set to Hit Free Agency, Suffered Injury in Super Bowl LIX
If Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham plans to play another NFL season, he reportedly will have to rehab an injury this offseason.
Graham worked his way back from a torn triceps sustained in Week 12 in order to be able to play in the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. According to NFL insider Derrick Gunn on 97.5 The Fanatic, Graham re-tore the triceps during the game and already has undergone surgery to repair it.
Graham played 13 defensive snaps in the Super Bowl and recorded one tackle.
Graham, 36, faces a big decision this offseason. Back in July, Graham announced that he plans to retire after the 2024 season and certainly could still hang up the cleats on top. However, Graham walked back those comments after the Super Bowl LIX win and appears to be considering another year in the NFL.
“I’m gonna talk with [general manager Howie Roseman] and the team, see what’s up because the goal was to win one,” Graham said in February. “Of course, I still feel like I got a lot in the tank, but, you know, I want to make sure that I go about this the right way. I want to make sure that if I do got opportunities that's waiting on me that I'm excited for, too."
Graham signed a one-year contract worth $5 million to remain in Philadelphia in 2024. He went on to tally 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 11 games last season—his 15th in Philadelphia.
Fresh off a reported surgery, Graham will be free to sign with any team once the new league year opens Wednesday.