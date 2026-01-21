Brian Daboll Among Five Tapped for Bills’ First Coaching Interviews

After firing coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have wasted little time flagging down potential replacements.

Former Giants coach Brian Daboll is among five candidates Buffalo is interviewing out of the gate to start its coaching search, according to a Wednesday morning report from SI’s Albert Breer.

Per Breer, the Bills will interview Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Daboll, Commanders run-game coordinator Anthony Lynn, and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Daboll—fired by New York back on Nov. 10—previously served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to ‘21, while Lynn worked as a Bills assistant from 2015 to ‘16.

Buffalo sacked McDermott on Jan. 19 after nine seasons leading the Bills, during which he went 98-50 and won eight playoff games. In the coach’s final game Saturday, Buffalo fell 33–30 to the Broncos in overtime in the AFC divisional round. McDermott was the franchise’s second-winningest coach behind Marv Levy, who won four conference titles from 1986 to ‘97.

The Bills have yet to reach the Super Bowl with future Hall of Fame quarterback Josh Allen, and have not won a championship since capturing back-to-back American Football League crowns in 1964 and 1965.

