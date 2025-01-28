Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys Coaching Staff Is Starting to Take Shape
The Dallas Cowboys have begun the process of filling out their coaching staff under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the team has locked down its new special teams coordinator. Pelissero reports that former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is expected to join the Cowboys' coaching staff and head up the special teams unit.
Sorensen has been coaching in the NFL since 2013, having started his career as a special teams assistant for the Seattle Seahawks. He later got promoted to the defensive backs coach before taking up the role of special teams coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. In 2022, he joined the 49ers as a defensive assistant and worked his way up to becoming the team's defensive coordinator in 2024.
The Cowboys were somewhat lackluster when it came to defending against both kick returns and punt returns in 2024, so it's an area they'll hope Sorensen can help make improvements to heading into next year.
In addition to Sorensen, the team is also expected to make former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus their defensive coordinator. Pelissero reported Monday that Eberflus is interviewing with the team in Dallas, and could be named as the DC soon if things go well.
The rest of Schottenheimer's staff will continue to take shape in the coming days and weeks, with Dallas's offensive coordinator role still vacant.