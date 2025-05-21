Brock Purdy Shares Specifics on Contract Negotiations With Niners
Considering how long it took to get his contract extension worked out, the negotiations between San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and the team's front office seemed relatively free of drama, at least from the outside looking in.
Indeed, even as talks dragged on, there were no workout holdouts, no escalating comments made to the media (as is currently happening with Cincinnati Bengals' edge rusher Trey Hendrickson), and no internal leaks suggesting there was an issue with the conversation. There was just one official announcement on Friday, and a fat paycheck for Purdy.
And considering how the QB spoke of the negotiations while addressing the media on Wednesday, it seems that really was how it all went down, and that overall he's very pleased with the outcome.
"It was just open communication from the get-go," the QB told reporters, noting that his faith in the process was bolstered by the team's "very respectable first offer" and strong communication with his agent.
"They talked a lot, and there was no drama involved. ... Then, obviously, last week, we knew that we were at the number, and we just had to get a couple of things figured out within the language of the contract and that it was going to be a go. I just didn't know what day that was going to be or whatnot. Sure enough, my wife and I were golfing ... we got a text from my agent saying it's done and answered John Lynch's FaceTime."
The QB also noted that he didn't want to suck up all of the team's resources with his deal, and that landing on the right number also involved thinking holistically.
"Obviously, we want to make sure we're working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success," he said. "It's not just for me to get all the money, as much as I can, but also [surrounding] yourself with a great team and players and a great locker room. All those things matter."
Later, asked if he left money on the table for roster construction, Purdy replied, "I think where we ended up was exactly where we needed to be. I'm extremely happy with where we ended and I know the Niners are too.
"That being said, for me, it's all about football now, and however they use the cap space and all that kind of stuff, that's not my job. My job is to now go and win games and lead this team."
The final offer: $265 million across five years, which averages out to $53 million annually, though NFL math has a tendency to get foggy. Still, such a deal has the former Mr. Irrelevant tied as the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by average annual value.
Safe to say it all worked out. And it's nice to see Purdy, who led the Niners to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, get paid what he's worth.